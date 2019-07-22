Men and women all set for Homeless World Cup

The Indian men and women teams are set to test their skills at the 17th Homeless World Cup Football 2019, to be held at the Bude Park, Cardiff, Wales from July 27 to August 3, 2019. The competition is organised by Homeless World Cup Foundation, a social organisation which advocates the end of homelessness through sport.

Last year, the national team was ranked 21st in men’s category and ninth in women’s event. India has been a regular participant in this competition since sending a Slum Soccer team in 2007. The 2019 players have trained in Nagpur, said Homkant Surandase, Head Coach of the India teams.

Amruta Fadnavis, Slum Soccer patron, said: “The welfare and development of underprivileged using football is very innovative and challenging at the same time. It takes lot of grit and passion to overcome all hurdles and chase one’s dreams.”

The team: Men: Ravi (AP) Soram G.S. (Man), Satish Kumar (Kar), Alan Solaman (Ker), Amritpal Singh (Pun), Thomas Mayjo (Ker), Aravind (TN). Coach: Homkant Surandase (Mah). Manager: Abhijeet Barse (Mah).

Women: Harshika Vishvakarma (MP), Muskan Sindhi (Guj), Ravina Suryavanshi (Mah), Sapna Jaiswar (Mah), Sheetal Sahu (Mah), Shubhangi Bhandare (Mah), Sushila Chanu (Man), Sujata Rai (WB). Coach: Andy Hook (Sco). Manager: Shiba Markas (Mah).