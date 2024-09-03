Meghalaya team shocks defending champion from Chandigarh

Banganson scored the winner as Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya, shocked defending champion Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector-37B, Chandigarh, in a group-F league match of the 63rd Subroto Cup junior boys football tournament at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday (September 3, 2024).

The results (league):

Group-A: Sri Lanka Schools Football Association bt Numaligarh HSS, Asssam, 2-1; Sainik School, Arunachal Pradesh bt Singapore International School, Mumbai, 5-0.

Group-B: RMSA HS, Mizoram, bt Government SSS, Punjab, 7-1; Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan bt CN Vidyalaya, Gujarat, 11-0.

Group-C: TG English School, Bishnupur, Manipur, bt Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, Nepal, 4-0; Chowbaga HS, West Bengal, bt Indore Public School, Madhya Pradesh 6-1.

Group-D: Amenity Public School, Uttarakhand, bt DG NCC Bengal Battalion 3-0; Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Uttar Pradesh, bt The Air Force School, Gorakhpur, 10-0.

Group-E: Minerva Public Schoool, Mohali, bt Farook HSS, Kerala, 6-0; Ramakrishna Mission Vivekanand, Chhattisgarh, bt Modern School, Barakhamba Road, 3-1.

Group-F: Kejriwal HS Vidyalaya, Bihar, bt St. Francis Xavier HS, Daman & Diu 14-1; Myngken Christian HSS, Meghalaya, bt Government Model SSS, Chandigarh, 1-0.

Group-G: Government SS, Arunachal Pradesh, bt Mahatma Gandhi SSS, Lakshadweep 2-0; Father Agnel Multipurpose HS, Goa, drew BSC HS, Jharkhand 1-1.

Group-H: Krida Prabodhini, Maharashtra, bt Tripura Sports School, 1-0; Mamta Modern School, New Delhi, bt Tyndale Biscoe School, Srinagar, 4-1.

