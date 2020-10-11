Md Sporting, FCB post wins

Mohammedan Sporting FC continued its winning run by downing ARA FC of Ahmedabad 4-1 in an I-League Qualifier match here at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.
FC Bengaluru United prevailed over Garhwal FC through Ghanaian attacker William Opoku’s eighth-minute strike in the other match played at the Kalyani Stadium.
Trinidad and Tobago striker Willis Plaza put Sporting ahead in the 13th minute when he made the most of an assist from winger Vanlalbiaa Chhangte. Nepalese forward Abhishek Rijal found the target twice in the 21st and 45th minutes to secure a 3-0 lead for the Kolkata outfit.
The visitor pulled one back in the 54th minute when Mohammedan Sporting defender Saiful Rahman miscued an attempted clearance into own goal.
The results: Mohammedan Sporting 4 (Willis Plaza 13, Abhishek Rijal 21, 45, Sheikh Faiaz 89) bt ARA FC 1 (Saiful Rahman 54-og); Bengaluru FC 1 (William Opoku 8) bt Garhwal FC 0.
