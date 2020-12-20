MCFC blanks HFC

20 December 2020 22:32 IST

Goals from Vignesh, le Fondre hand HFC first defeat

Mumbai City FC maintained its position at the top of the table, with an emphatic 2-0 victory over Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League encounter at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco on Sunday.

Mumbai City’s twin strikes came in open play by D. Vignesh and Adam le Fondre. Mumbai City now has 16 points from seven matches. Hyderabad’s first defeat in six matches means it remains on nine points and in sixth place.

What was turning into a quiet first half exploded with a wonderful goal in the 38th minute. Ahmed Jahouh’s long ball from midfield saw Bipin Singh volley to D. Vignesh. The 24-year-old advanced a few steps and fired a powerful left-footer that found the back of the net.

Hyderabad had the best chance to equalise in the 44th minute. A fine cross by Akash Mishra found Mohamad Yasir in the right place to head in, but he messed it up.

The introduction of forward Liston Colaco early in the second half in place of Nikhil Poojary was expected to change the game, but the second goal put paid to Hyderabad's hopes.

Striker le Fondre made it 2-0 with a firm right-footer on a pass from Rowllin Borges on the left. Thereafter, Mumbai was rock-solid in defence giving Hyderabad not even the whiff of a chance.

The results: Mumbai City 2 (D. Vignesh 38, Adam le Fondre 59) bt Hyderabad FC 0.

Kerala Blasters 1 (Jeakson Singh 90+4) drew with East Bengal 1 (Bakary Kone 13 OG)

Monday’s match: ATKMB vs Bengaluru FC, 7.30 p.m.