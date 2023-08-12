HamberMenu
Mbappe, Neymar and Verratti left out of PSG squad for season opener

Mbappe is among a number of players tipped to leave the Parc des Princes in the transfer window, which closes on Sept. 1.

August 12, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST

Reuters
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, right, with PSG’s Neymar. File

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, right, with PSG’s Neymar. File | Photo Credit: AP

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Marco Verratti have been left out of the Paris St Germain squad for Saturday's season-opening home match against Lorient, with the trio's future in the French capital looking uncertain.

Relations between Mbappe and the Ligue 1 champions have been tense since the forward said he would not renew his contract which expires at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The French international was also left out of PSG's squad for their Asian pre-season tour last month.

Mbappe is among a number of players tipped to leave the Parc des Princes in the transfer window, which closes on Sept. 1, with French media reporting that record signing Neymar and Italian midfielder Verratti have been deemed surplus to requirements.

PSG said earlier this week that Neymar was suffering from a viral infection.

