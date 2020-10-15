Mbappe fires France past Croatia

Right place, right time: Kylian Mbappe gets on the end of a tantalising pass to score France’s winner.

Zagreb

15 October 2020 22:34 IST

Kylian Mbappe scored late as France beat Croatia in a closely-contested UEFA Nations League match 2-1 to stay level on points with group leader Portugal. The results: Nations League: League A: Group 1: Poland 3 (Lewandowski 40, 52 Linetty 45+1) bt Bosnia and Herzegovina 0; Italy 1 (Lorenzo Pellegrini 16) drew with the Netherlands 1 (Van de Beek 25). Group 2: England 0 lost to Denmark 1 (Eriksen 35-pen); Iceland 1 (B. Saevarsson 17) lost to Belgium 2 (Lukaku 9, 38-pen). Advertising Advertising Group 3: Croatia 1 (Vlasic 65) lost to France 2 (Griezmann 8, Mbappe 79); Portugal 3 (B. Silva 21, Jota 44, 72) bt Sweden 0. League B: Group 1: Norway 1 (Dallas 68-og) bt Northern Ireland 0; Romania 0 lost to Austria 1 (Schopf 76). Group 2: Scotland 1 (Fraser 6) bt Czech Republic 0; Slovakia 2 (Hamsik 16, Mak 38) lost to Israel 3 (Zahavi 68, 76, 89). Group 3: Turkey 2 (Calhanoglu 57, Ozan Tufan 76) drew with Serbia 2 (Milinkovic-Savic 22, Mitrovic 49-pen) ; Russia 0 drew with Hungary 0. Group 4: Bulgaria 0 lost to Wales 1 (J. Williams 85); Finland 1 (Jensen 66) bt Republic of Ireland 0. League C: Group 2: North Macedonia 1 (Alioski 90+3-pen) drew with Georgia 1 (Kvaratskhelia 74); Estonia 1 (Sappinen 14) drew with Armenia 1 (K. Hovhannisyan 8). Group 3: Moldova 0 lost to Slovenia 4 (Lovric 8, Vuckic 37-pen, 42, 55); Greece 0 drew with Kosovo 0.