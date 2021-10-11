Football

Mbappé nets late as France beats Spain to win Nations League

France's forward Kylian Mbappe (R) and defender Jules Kounde (C) celebrate their Nations League final victory.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Kylian Mbappé scored a late winner as world champion France came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 in the Nations League final on Sunday.

Mbappé netted with 10 minutes remaining as France was again forced to fight back, just as it had done in the semifinals against Belgium.

There were few chances in a cagey final in Milan but the match burst into life shortly after the hour mark.

Moments after France hit the woodwork, Mikel Oyarzabal fired Spain in front but its lead lasted less than two minutes before a magnificent finish from Karim Benzema


