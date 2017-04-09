Massive win for Chennai FC

Olatunde Timothy scored four times as Chennai FC drubbed Income Tax 7-1 in the CFA senior division league at the Nehru stadium here on Saturday.

Three goals were scored in the first half. Set off by a pass from the left, Olatunde dribbled straight, went past the ’keeper and scored for Chennai FC to go one-up. Nikilesh Lingesh tapped the ball past an advancing ’keeper off Surag’s pass for the second goal. Olatunde poked Nikil Das’ cross from the left past the ’keeper for the third.

Olatunde dribbled impressively past four defenders, advancing all the while, to pass to Nikilesh, whose cross from the left helped Bijendra Raj score a goal early in the second half.

Nikilesh himself scored a minute later, before Olatunde struck again, and Frances Beschi hit a own goal to pile on Income Tax’s agony. Income Tax was lucky in that it was awarded a debatable penalty, off which it managed a goal.

It seemed as if the opponent — Maibam Jiaimy Singh — didn’t commit a foul, but the victim faked a fall inside the box.

Earlier, there was a handball by one of Income Tax’s players that was disregarded by the referee.

The results: Senior div.: Chennai FC 7 (Olatunde Timothy 21, 28, 45, 57, Bijendra Raj 48, Nikilesh Lingesh 50, Frances Beschi 85-og) bt Income Tax 1 (H. Ameerudeen 90-pen); First div.: Chennai City Police 2 (M. Devaraj 18, Guru 74) bt SAI 0.

Points table (team, played, won, drawn, lost, points): Chennai City, 8, 7, 1, 0, 22; Viva Chennai, 8, 6, 2, 0, 20; Hindustan Eagles, 8, 6, 0, 2, 18; Chennai United, 7, 5, 0, 2, 15; Southern Railway, 8, 4, 1, 3, 13; Indian Bank, 8, 3, 1, 4, 10; Chennai FC, 8, 3, 1, 4, 10; Chennai Customs, 7, 2, 1, 4, 7; ICF, 8, 2, 1, 5, 7; Income Tax, 8, 2, 0, 6, 6; MSU, 8, 1, 2, 5, 5; AGORC, 8, 1, 0, 7, 3.