Football

Massive win for BFC

more-in

Semboi Haokip and Deshorn Brown scored their first hat-tricks for Bengaluru FC as the 2016 AFC Cup finalist pumped in nine goals past a hapless Paro FC, handing the Bhutanese club an 9-1 thrashing, in the second leg of the continental competition’s preliminary round 2 match.

After completing the 10-1 aggregate win at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday, BFC will meet Maldives’s Maziya RC in the final qualifying round, the first leg of which will be played away next Wednesday (February 19).

The result: Bengaluru FC 9 (Semboi 6, 26, 66, 85, Juanan 14, Brown 29, 54, 64, Perdomo 78) bt Paro FC 1 (Chencho 16) [Aggregate 10-1].

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Football
soccer
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 9:54:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/massive-win-for-bfc/article30803346.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY