Massive win for BFC

Semboi Haokip and Deshorn Brown scored their first hat-tricks for Bengaluru FC as the 2016 AFC Cup finalist pumped in nine goals past a hapless Paro FC, handing the Bhutanese club an 9-1 thrashing, in the second leg of the continental competition’s preliminary round 2 match.

After completing the 10-1 aggregate win at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday, BFC will meet Maldives’s Maziya RC in the final qualifying round, the first leg of which will be played away next Wednesday (February 19).

The result: Bengaluru FC 9 (Semboi 6, 26, 66, 85, Juanan 14, Brown 29, 54, 64, Perdomo 78) bt Paro FC 1 (Chencho 16) [Aggregate 10-1].