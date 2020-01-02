Manzi announces Chennai City exit

Pedro Manzi announced his Chennai City FC exit on Thursday in an Instagram post.
The Spanish striker won the I-League last season with Chennai City, scoring 21 goals to be the joint top-scorer. Manzi played two games for Chennai this season and scored a goal.
Announcing his departure, he wrote on Instagram: “I hate goodbyes... I thought this wouldn’t happen so soon but it’s time to say goodbye to Chennai City FC.
It has been a difficult decision, but this is football and I leave India start to a new adventure in Japan.”
Chennai City is eighth in the table with five points from five matches.
