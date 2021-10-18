Manolo to bring a dash of Real to East Bengal

Manolo Diaz said that his coaching methods will reflect much of what he has assimilated during his long association with La Liga giant Real Madrid. Photo: Twitter/@sc_eastbengal

KOLKATA

18 October 2021 23:05 IST

New coach promises to follow winning mentality of the La Liga giant

SC East Bengal’s fans can expect the team to follow the winning mentality and attitude of Real Madrid when it embarks on its Indian Super League journey, according to its new coach Jose Manuel (Manolo) Diaz.

The Spanish coach, who replaces Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler in East Bengal’s second ISL season, said that his coaching methods will reflect much of what he has assimilated during his long association with the La Liga giant. Manolo had last coached the Real Madrid B side before accepting the East Bengal offer.

“Both of us come from Real Madrid and thus have a strong mentality. This means that we will be looking to win every match,” said Manolo’s assistant Angel Puebla, who did the translation for the head coach.

On being asked about the possible changes in East Bengal’s playing style, Manolo said the team will adopt a flexible approach. “We will decide the team formation depending on the opponent and the shape of the squad.

“We will try to adapt to different situations before the match and during the match. Our decision making in the tournament will be determined by these aspects,” he said.

Speaking about the Kolkata derby which will see East Bengal taking on Mohun Bagan in its second match on November 27, Manolo said that his squad is prepared for a win. “We want to win it not only for three points but we also want to see our fans happy,” Manolo said.