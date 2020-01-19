Football

Manisha Kalyan leads Gokulam Kerala to victory

A first-half strike from India international Manisha Kalyan led Gokulam Kerala to a 1-0 win over Haryana's FC Alakhpura in the first leg of the Rest of India qualifier of the Hero Indian Women’s League here on Sunday.

The result: Gokulam Kerala FC 1 (Manisha Kalyan 37) bt FC Alakhpura 0.

