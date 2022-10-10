Manipur women retain the football crown

Y. B. Sarangi AHMEDABAD:
October 10, 2022 21:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur footballers celebrate their triumph in the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Two first half goals helped Manipur beat Odisha 2-0 in the final and retain the women’s football title in the National Games at the Eka Arena Transstadia here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur captain and ace India forward N. Bala Devi drew first blood in the 10th minute, while international N. Ratanbala Devi doubled the lead in the 36th minute.

Coached by the legendary Oinam Bembem Devi, Manipur applied pressure from the beginning with Bala Devi leading the attack.

Goalkeeper Sandipta Das guarded the Odisha post confidently until Bala Devi found the mark with a shot from inside the box.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur continued to test the Odisha defence and got the second goal when Ratanbala, who plays for Gokulam Kerala in the Indian Women’s League, scored via a grounder from a distance.

Odisha, coached by former Mohun Bagan player Crispin Chettri, showed greater resolve and cohesion after the change of ends. It produced some long rangers and earned a few corners, but the Manisa Panna-led side could not open its account.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Though Odisha searched for goals till late in the match, with Pyari Xaxa and substitute Satyabati Khadia working hard upfront, it could not stop Manipur from securing the gold medal.

The result (final): Manipur 2 (Bala Devi 10, Ratanbala 36) bt Odisha 0.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app