Manchester United vs Bournemouth | Joshua King ends Reds’ revival with halftime winner

Manchester United's revival came to a disappointing end as Bournemouth forward Joshua King's goal on the stroke of halftime earned a 1-0 victory on a blustery south coast on Saturday, November 2.
King volleyed in from close range as Bournemouth scored their first Premier League goal for more than a month.
United had won three successive away games in all competitions but despite starting strongly against Bournemouth they offered little attacking threat in a scrappy game.
They did raise the tempo in the closing stages with Mason Greenwood hitting the post with a volley immediately after coming on as a substitute.
Victory lifted Bournemouth above United into sixth place with 16 points from 11 games ahead of Saturday's later kickoffs, while United remain on 13 points.
