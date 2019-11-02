Football

Manchester United vs Bournemouth | Joshua King ends Reds’ revival with halftime winner

Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard helps Marcus Rashford to his feet.

Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard helps Marcus Rashford to his feet.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester United had won three successive away games in all competitions but despite starting strongly against Bournemouth they offered little attacking threat in a scrappy game.

Manchester United's revival came to a disappointing end as Bournemouth forward Joshua King's goal on the stroke of halftime earned a 1-0 victory on a blustery south coast on Saturday, November 2.

King volleyed in from close range as Bournemouth scored their first Premier League goal for more than a month.

They did raise the tempo in the closing stages with Mason Greenwood hitting the post with a volley immediately after coming on as a substitute.

Victory lifted Bournemouth above United into sixth place with 16 points from 11 games ahead of Saturday's later kickoffs, while United remain on 13 points.

