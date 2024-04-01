GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manchester United-supported five-a-side event to be played in India; Chennai leg on April 6

Footballers will earn themselves a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel to Manchester, England, for an all-expenses paid trip and play at United's home ground in Old Trafford

April 01, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Chennai

PTI
Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.

Old Trafford stadium in Manchester. | Photo Credit: AP

The second edition of 'Road to Old Trafford', a five-a-side football competition, supported by English football giant Manchester United, will be held across India, with the Chennai leg to be held on April 6.

Footballers will earn themselves a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel to Manchester, England, for an all-expenses paid trip and play at United's home ground in Old Trafford, a press release said in Chennai on Monday.

The grand finale of the event will also happen at the 'Theatre of Dreams' (United's Old Trafford home ground) on May 31.

The second edition has a bigger format, with the initial round happening in six cities - Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai and Kochi, the release said.

The city leg winners will face off in the national finale, also being played here on Sunday (April 7).

The previous edition of the tournament (in 2023) was won by Mumbai-based Kalina Rangers, also the champion of the competition's India leg.

'Road to Old Trafford' initiative by Apollo Tyres is supported by Manchester United.

Related Topics

soccer / sport / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.