ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United signs De Ligt and Mazraoui after selling Wan-Bissaka to complete defensive shake-up

Published - August 14, 2024 10:42 am IST - Manchester

The defenders reportedly cost United £60 million in transfer fees

AP

File picture of Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt during the Euro 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester United signed Netherlands cente back Matthijs de Ligt and Morocco full back Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old De Ligt agreed to a five-year deal, with the option to extend for a further year.

The 26-year-old Mazraoui, who can play as a right back or left back, has a contract until June 2028, also with the option to extend for a further year.

ADVERTISEMENT

No transfer fees were announced but British media reported United was paying £60 million ($77 million) for Mazraoui and De Ligt.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

United earlier Tuesday sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Premier League rival West Ham for a reported fee of £15 million ($19 million) to end a five-year spell at United.

One of the best one-on-one defenders in the English game, Wan-Bissaka will compete with Vladimir Coufal for the right-back spot at West Ham. Wan-Bissaka returns to London, having started his career at Crystal Palace.

It completes a huge shake-up of United's defense, with the club having already bolstered its back line in this transfer window by signing 18-year-old center back Leny Yoro from Lille for £62 million ($68 million).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US