Manchester United runs riot

Fernandes ’tricks in 5-1 win over Leeds

Bruno Fernandes fired in a hat-trick in front of a raucous Old Trafford as Manchester United thrashed Leeds United 5-1 to get its Premier League season off to a flying start on Saturday. Mason Greenwood and Fred also chipped in goals in the second half.

Paul Pogba also starred with four assists — one more than he managed in the whole of last season in the league — to help United run riot in front of their first full crowd in 17 months.

The results: Premier League: Manchester United 5 (Fernandes 30, 54, 60, Greenwood 52, Fred 68) bt Leeds 1 (Ayling 48); Burnley 1 (Tarkowski 2) lost to Brighton 2 (Maupay 73, MacAllister 78); Chelsea 3 (Alonso 27, Pulisic 40, Chalobah 58) bt Crystal Palace 0; Everton 3 (Richarlison 47, Doucoure 76, Calvert-Lewin 81) bt Southampton 1 (Armstrong 22); Leicester 1 (Vardy 41) bt Wolves 0; Watford 3 (Dennis 10, Sarr 42, Hernandez 67) bt Aston Villa 2 (McGinn 70, Ings 90+7-pen).

Friday: Brentford 2 (Canos 22, Norgaard 73) bt Arsenal 0.

Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg 1 (Weghorst 22) bt VfL Bochum 0; Union Berlin 1 (Awoniyi 7) drew with Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Diaby 12); Stuttgart 5 (Endo 30, Klement 36, Kempf 55, 76, Al Ghaddioui 61) bt Fuerth 1 (Leweling 90+3); Augsburg 0 lost to Hoffenheim 4 (Bruun Larsen 37, Adamyan 79, Rutter 87, Rudy 90+5). Friday: Borussia Monchengladbach 1 (Plea 10) drew with Bayern Munich 1 (Lewandowski 42).

LaLiga: Friday: Valencia 1 (Soler 11-pen) bt Getafe 0.