Football

Manchester United edges Crystal Palace

Fred celebrates.  

Ralf Rangnick’s reign at Manchester United got off to a winning start thanks to a stunning strike from the much-maligned Fred to beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

United is now up to sixth in the table.

Earlier on Saturday, Manchester City took advantage of Chelsea’s slip-up at West Ham to climb above Thomas Tuchel’s men in the race for the Premier League title. City ended the day on top of the table after a 3-1 stroll at struggling Watford.

City now has 35 points after its fifth straight league win, one clear of Liverpool and two ahead of Chelsea.

Important results: Premier League: Leeds 2 (Roberts 27, Bamford 90+5) drew with Brentford 2 (Baptiste 54, Canos 61); Manchester United 1 (Fred 77) bt Crystal Palace 0; Tottenham 3 (Moura 10, Sanchez 67, Son 77) bt Norwich 0.

On Saturday: Premier League: Newcastle 1 (Wilson 40) bt Burnley 0; Southampton 1 (Broja 29) drew with Brighton 1 (Maupay 90+8); Watford 1 (Hernandez 74) lost to Manchester City 3 (Sterling 4, Silva 31, 63).

La Liga: Sevilla 1 (Ocampos 16) bt Villarreal 0; Barcelona 0 lost to Real Betis 1 (Juanmi 79); Atletico Madrid 1 (Cunha 68) lost to Mallorca 2 (Russo 80, Kubo 90+1); Real Sociedad 0 lost to Real Madrid 2 (Vinicius Junior 47, Jovic 57).

Serie A: Napoli 2 (Zielinski 40, Mertens 47) lost to Atalanta 3 (Malinovskyi 7, Demiral 66, Freuler 71); Roma 0 lost to Inter Milan 3 (Calhanoglu 15, Dzeko 24, Dumfries 39).

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen 7 (Adli 12, Tapsoba 18, Hincapie 45, Schick 49, 69, 74, 76) bt Greuther Fuerth 1 (Dudziak 33); Hoffenheim 3 (Geiger 24, Rutter 30, Samassekou 59) bt Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Borre Amaury 15, Paciencia 72); Borussia Dortmund 2 (Brandt 5, Haaland 47) lost to Bayern Munich 3 (Lewandowski 9, 78-pen, Coman 44).

Ligue 1: Lens 1 (Fofana 62) drew with PSG 1 (Wijnaldum 90+2).


