Manchester United defender Harry Maguire found guilty of assault

He was withdrawn from the England squad after conviction

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was found guilty of assault at a trial on Tuesday and handed a 21-month suspended sentence following his arrest after a brawl last week on the island of Mykonos, court officials in Greece said.

Two other defendants — including Maguire’s brother Joe — were also found guilty on similar charges and handed 13-month sentences. The sentences for all three defendants were suspended for three years.

Maguire issued a statement saying he will appeal. "I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter,” Maguire said. “If anything, myself, family, and friends are the victims.”

Maguire, who is the world’s most expensive defender, was not present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros. He was found guilty of assault, swearing in public, and attempting to bribe a police officer.

United also issued a statement supporting the player.

In this Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 file photo, England soccer player Harry Maguire leaves a court building on the Aegean island of Syros, Greece. | Photo Credit: AP

"It should be noted that the prosecution confirmed the charges and provided their evidence late on the day before the trial, giving the defense team minimal time to digest them and prepare,” United said. “A request for the case to be adjourned was subsequently denied. On this basis, along with the substantial body of evidence refuting the charges, Harry Maguire’s legal team will now appeal the verdict, to allow a full and fair hearing at a later date.”

Yannis Paradeisis, a lawyer assisting with the prosecution and representing four police officers who were allegedly assaulted in the brawl, told that he was disappointed by Maguire’s behavior.

"He is a role model to young people and a sportsman. That is not the way to behave,” he said. “The officers I was representing were just doing their job. We have not heard an apology from Mr. Maguire or the other two defendants. We all understand that someone can go on holiday and get in some kind of trouble, but it is not right to behave this way. The whole thing could have ended with an apology.

Withrawn from squad

Harry Maguire was withdrawn from the England squad Tuesday by coach Gareth Southgate following his conviction, hours after being selected for two upcoming matches.

Southgate had included the Manchester United captain in his team after backing the defender’s version of events and receiving an apology for being detained after a brawl last week while on vacation on the island of Mykonos.

But Southgate made the about-turn after the defender was handed the sentence.

"In light of this evening’s developments, I can confirm I have withdrawn Harry Maguire from the England squad for the matches against Iceland and Denmark,” Southgate said. “As I said earlier today, I reserved the right to review the situation. Having spoken to Manchester United and the player, I have made this decision in the best interests of all parties and with consideration of the impact on our preparations for next week.”

Maguire has made 26 appearances for England, which plays Iceland on Sept. 5 and Denmark three days later in the UEFA Nations League. Southgate’s side has not played this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the European Championship being postponed until 2021.

Maguire’s United teammate, 18-year-old forward Mason Greenwood, has been brought into the senior squad for the first time. Manchester City playmaker Phil Foden and Leeds defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips also earned first call-ups.