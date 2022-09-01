Manchester United complete Antony signing from Ajax Amsterdam

Antony registered 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 games in all competitions as Ajax won a third straight Eredivisie title

Reuters Manchester
September 01, 2022 16:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United has completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax Amsterdam. | Photo Credit: Manchester United

Manchester United has completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax Amsterdam, the Premier League club said in a statement on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old, who joins for a reported initial fee of £80.75 million pounds ($93.65 million) and who played under United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, signed a five-year contract with the option of an additional year, United said.

“This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world,” Antony told the club’s website.

Antony registered 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 games in all competitions as Ajax won a third straight Eredivisie title and made the last 16 in the Champions League last season.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Antony pictured here with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The duo was previously together at Ajax. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@ManUntd

He has been capped nine times by Brazil since his debut in 2021, scoring twice.

“Playing under Erik ten Hag was perfect for me and my development,” Antony added. “His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me...”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“My time at Ajax was fantastic ... but now I am ready for the next challenge, and I can’t wait to join my new team mates and play my part in bringing success to Manchester United.”

United are 12th in the Premier League standings with six points from four games. They travel to bottom side Leicester City on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
soccer
sport
sports event

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app