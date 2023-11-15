HamberMenu
Manchester United CEO Arnold to leave club: report

General counsel and board director Patrick Stewart will be named interim CEO

November 15, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST

Reuters
File picture of Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold at the funeral of former player Bobby Charlton

File picture of Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold at the funeral of former player Bobby Charlton | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold will leave the English football club by the end of the year, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Arnold was appointed for the top job in January 2022.

General counsel and board director Patrick Stewart will be named interim CEO, according to a Sky News reporter's post on social media platform X.

The club's future ownership remains uncertain after the American Glazer family last year said they were looking at options for the 20-times English champions, including a new investment or a potential sale.

