Manchester United bests Chelsea, closes in on top four

Headed goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire earned Manchester United a 2-0 win at Chelsea on Monday, putting it back in the hunt for a top-four Premier League finish.

In a high tempo, if often scrappy, game Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United side made the most of its chances while Chelsea, whose form at home has been suspect all season, squandered a string of opportunities.

A fine glancing header from Anthony Martial just before halftime from an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross put the visitors ahead. It was United’s first Premier League goal in four games.

Defender Harry Maguire made it two in the 66th minute, losing marker Antonio Rudiger to head home from a corner by United’s new Portuguese signing Bruno Fernandes.

VAR comes into play

Chelsea had two goals ruled out by VAR. Kurt Zouma scored from a corner in the 54th but there was a push in the area. Substitute striker Olivier Giroud’s headed effort in the 77th was cancelled when he was adjudged marginally offside.

The loss left Chelsea fourth, a point clear of resurgent rival Tottenham Hotspur led by its ex-coach Jose Mourinho. Chelsea hosts Spurs on Saturday. United, another of Mourinho’s old clubs rose to seventh, three points behind Chelsea.

Meanwhile in Serie A, AC Milan forward Ante Rebic continued his superb run of form by securing a 1-0 over Torino at San Siro that sent it within touching distance of the European spots.

The Croatia international latched onto a Samuel Castillejo cross to sweep home the decisive goal after 25 minutes, marking his fifth in the last five league games.

Milan moved into eighth place on 35 points but only trails seventh-placed Parma and Hellas Verona in sixth on goal difference.

The results:

Prenier League: Chelsea 0 lost to Manchester United 2 (Martial 45, Maguire 66).

Serie A: AC Milan 1 (Rebic 25) bt Torino 0.