Manchester City's Kyle Walker faces disciplinary action for breaking lockdown rules

Manchester City's Kyle Walker is facing disciplinary action from Premier League team Manchester City after apologizing on April 5, 2020, for breaking lockdown conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Walker hosted a party during the lockdown in Britain, according to a report.

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker faces disciplinary action from the Premier League champions after tabloid The Sun said he breached Britain's lockdown rules by hosting a party during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sun said England international Walker, 29, had also invited two call girls to the party at his Cheshire home last week, shortly before he had urged people on Twitter to follow government guidelines on social distancing.

Walker apologised for his actions in a statement to the newspaper on Sunday, saying he had let down his family, friends, club, supporters and the public.

“Manchester City FC are aware of a story in a tabloid newspaper regarding the private life of Kyle Walker in relation to a breach of the UK lockdown and social distancing rules,” City said in a statement released to British media.

“Footballers are global role models, and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the National Health Service and other key workers in fighting the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in any way we can. Kyle's actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts. We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle's swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days,” said City.

Global virus infections exceed a million, with more than 65,000 deaths, a Reuters tally showed.

