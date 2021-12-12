Manchester City stays on top

Pep Guardiola saluted Raheem Sterling’s “massive contribution” to Manchester City after the forward scored his 100th Premier League goal to give the leader a 1-0 win against 10-man Wolves on Saturday.
Sterling netted from the spot in the second half at the Etihad Stadium to clinch City’s sixth successive league victory.
City’s cause was aided by a needless first half red card for Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, who was dismissed for failing to retreat the required 10 yards before a free-kick he had been booked for conceding seconds earlier.
Important results: Premier League: Manchester City 1 (Sterling 66-pen) bt Wolves 0; Arsenal 3 (Lacazette 21, Odegaard 27, Gabriel 62) bt Southampton 0; Chelsea 3 (Mount 42, Jorginho 58-pen, 90-pen) bt Leeds 2 (Raphinha 28-pen, Gelhardt 83); Liverpool 1 (Salah 67-pen) bt Aston Villa 0.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich 2 (Coman 53, Musiala 74) bt Mainz 1 (Onisiwo 21); VfL Bochum 1 (Polter 40-pen) drew with Borussia Dortmund 1 (Brandt 85).
Serie A: Fiorentina 4 (Bonaventura 31, Vlahovic 51, 84, Maleh 90) bt Salernitana 0.
On Friday: Premier League: Brentford 2 (Jansson 84, Mbuemo 90+5-pen) bt Watford 1 (Dennis 24).