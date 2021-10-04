Manchester City snatches a point in dramatic draw at Liverpool

London

04 October 2021 23:13 IST

Milan stays on Napoli’s coattails with a win at Atalanta

Manchester City twice came from behind to draw 2-2 against Liverpool in a thrilling match between the Premier League title rivals on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah appeared to have won the game at a frenzied Anfield after Phil Foden had cancelled out Sadio Mane’s opener but Kevin De Bruyne’s late deflected shot rescued a point for Pep Guardiola’s men.

The result between the two teams, who have dominated English football over the past four years, leaves the Premier League title race tantalisingly poised.

Unbeaten Liverpool is a point behind leader Chelsea while City is in third place, two points off the top.

AC Milan stayed in touch with Serie A leader Napoli on Sunday after coming away from Atalanta with a 3-2 win which maintains its unbeaten start to the season and underlines its title credentials.

Milan came out on top in a frenetic encounter to stay two points behind Napoli, whose 2-1 win at Fiorentina was its seventh in as many games so far this season, after a nervy ending in Bergamo which saw Atalanta pull back two late goals after going three down with 12 minutes remaining.

There are signs that a three-way title race is starting to take shape with Inter Milan a further two points back in third, while Roma is also lurking in fourth on 15 points following its 2-0 win over Empoli earlier on Sunday.

Julian Nagelsmann suffered his first defeat as Bayern Munich coach on Sunday as Eintracht Frankfurt snatched a dramatic, smash-and-grab 2-1 away win with a late winner from Filip Kostic.

Kostic drilled a low shot past Manuel Neuer seven minutes from time to hand Frankfurt its first win in Munich for more than two decades and condemn Bayern to its first defeat of the season.

The results:

Premier League: Liverpool 2 (Mane 59, Salah 76) drew with Manchester City 2 (Foden 69, De Bruyne 81).

LaLiga: Elche 1 (Benedetto 49) bt Celta Vigo 0; Getafe 1 (Ramirez 40) drew with Real Sociedad 1 (Oyarzabal 68); Villarreal 2 (Danjuma 45+1, 69) bt Real Betis 0; Granada 1 (Rochina 25) bt Sevilla 0.

Serie A: Atalanta 2 (Zapata 86-pen, Pasalic 90+4) lost to AC Milan 3 (Calabria 1, Tonali 43, Leao 78); Fiorentina 1 (Martinez Quarta 28) lost to Napoli 2 (Lozano 39, Rrahmani 50); Roma 2 (Pellegrini 42, Mkhitaryan 48) bt Empoli 0.

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich 1 (Goretzka 29) lost to Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Hinteregger 32, Kostic 83); Arminia Bielefeld 0 lost to Bayer Leverkusen 4 (Diaby 18, Schick 24, 57, Demirbay 90+2).