Manchester City loses to West Ham

City and Bayern dumped out in cup competitions

Manchester City’s four-year reign as English League Cup titleholder is over. It lost 5-3 to West Ham in a penalty shootout in the last 16 on Wednesday after the game finished 0-0 after 90 minutes at the London Stadium.

Shell-shocked Bayern Munich suffered its heaviest defeat in the German Cup when its star-studded team was thrashed 5-0 at Borussia Monchengladbach. Full-strength Bayern conceded the first goal after just 71 seconds and was 3-0 down with 21 minutes played as Gladbach made a lightning start.

It was the first time for 27 years Bayern has conceded so many goals so early in any competition.