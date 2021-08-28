Manchester City hammers an abject Arsenal 5-0

Correa makes dream debut for Inter; Dortmund leaves it late

Manchester City rubbed salt into Arsenal wounds with a 5-0 thrashing on Saturday, making it the Gunners’ worst start to a league season since 1954.

Mikel Arteta’s experimental selection and switch to a back three failed to halt a slick City attack that suggested it is more than capable of defending its Premier League title despite missing out on Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ilkay Gundogan opened the floodgates before Ferran Torres pounced on shocking Arsenal defending to double City’s lead inside 12 minutes.

Arsenal’s task was made even harder when Granit Xhaka needlessly lunged at Joao Cancelo and was shown a straight red card.

Gabriel Jesus made it 3-0 before half-time before Rodrigo and Torres with his second of the afternoon rounded off the scoring.

Joaquin Correa hailed a dream Inter Milan debut on Friday after he scored twice to help the Serie A champion come from behind and win 3-1 at Hellas Verona.

Erling Braut Haaland scored the winning goal in added time as Borussia Dortmund snatched a dramatic 3-2 win at home to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Friday.

The results: Premier League: Manchester City 5 (Gundogan 7, Torres 12, 84, Jesus 43, Rodri 53) bt Arsenal 0.

On Friday:

Serie A: Verona 1 (Ilic 15) lost to Inter Milan 3 (Martinez 47, Correa 83, 90+4); Udinese 3 (Pussetto 29, Deulofeu 70, Molina 90+3) bt Venezia 0.

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund 3 (Reyna 49, Bellingham 69, Haaland 90+1) bt Hoffenheim 2 (Baumgartner 61, Dabbur 90).