Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega signs 1-year contract extension to 2026

Published - June 08, 2024 10:24 pm IST - Manchester (England)

City's director of football, Txiki Begiristain, said extending Ortega's stay was an important factor for the club, especially with speculation linking Ederson with a move to Saudi Arabia

AP

Manchester City’s Stefan Ortega. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega has signed a one-year contract extension, saying he feels “motivated and challenged" at the English champion.

The 31-year-old German, who joined the club in 2022, extended his stay to the summer of 2026.

Ortega is City's backup goalkeeper, but an injury to Ederson meant he came on against Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial Premier League match when he denied Son Heung-min with a fine save late on, featured in City's final league game and made his 20th appearance of the campaign in the FA Cup final defeat to Manchester United.

“I am delighted to be staying at Manchester City for longer,” Ortega said Saturday.

“This is a football club that provides players with everything we need to be our best. Every single day, I feel motivated and challenged, and I have improved as a goalkeeper since coming here two years ago.

“My family are really settled here in England. I love everything about it here. Signing this deal means I can now focus 100% on next season and beyond.”

City's director of football, Txiki Begiristain, said extending Ortega's stay was an important factor for the club, especially with speculation linking Ederson with a move to Saudi Arabia.

“This is a crucial contract extension for Manchester City,” he said. “Stefan is the best number two goalkeeper we've ever had, providing us with quality, stability and experience."

