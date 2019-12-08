Manchester City condemns ‘racist gesture’ during derby

Manchester City pledged to take a zero tolerance approach against supporters found to have subjected Manchester United players to racist abuse after the derby defeat on Saturday.

United midfielder Fred was hit by objects thrown from the crowd as he prepared to take a corner in the second half and footage on social media appears to show a City fan mimicking a monkey at the Brazilian.

Later on Sunday, British police arrested a 41-year-old man for the same.

“Police were called to a report of a supporter making alleged racist gestures and sounds towards players during the Manchester City and Manchester United derby,” said Greater Manchester Police in a statement.

“A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order and remains in custody for questioning.”

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said both Fred and Jesse Lingard had been “affected” by the alleged abuse.

However, Solskjaer insisted it is the individual concerned, rather than City as a club, who should bear the brunt of any sanctions.

“Why don’t we educate him instead? It’s not City’s fault, it’s his. Nothing to do with Man City as a football club,” said the Norwegian.

“He’s been caught on camera and he should never be allowed into a football ground again, it’s unacceptable.”

The incident comes after England’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria in October was twice halted due to racist abuse.