Manchester City banned from European competition for two seasons by UEFA

Manchester City have been banned from European competition for the next two seasons and fined 30 million euros ($32.53 million) by European soccer’s governing body UEFA after an investigation into alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play Rules.

UEFA said City had committed “serious breaches” of the rules while the Premier League club said they would appeal the decision to the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration.

City said in a statement they were “disappointed but not surprised” by the outcome of a “prejudicial process” and would now seek an “impartial judgment” by commencing CAS proceedings at “the earliest opportunity”.

(With inpurt from AFP)