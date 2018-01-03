Manchester City back to winning ways in Premier League

Raheem Sterling scored the fastest goal of the Premier League season as leader Manchester City got back on track with a 3-1 win against Watford on Tuesday, while Fernando Llorente put Tottenham on course for a 2-0 victory at his former club Swansea.

Sterling struck after just 38 seconds before Christian Kabasele’s first-half own goal put Pep Guardiola’s side in control at Eastlands.

Sergio Aguero made it three as City gave the perfect response after its 18-game winning run was ended in a goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Unbeaten City is 15 points clear of second-placed Manchester United as it continues to turn the title race into a lengthy coronation party.

Guardiola was able to replace the Brazilian Gabriel Jesus with Sergio Aguero, while David Silva returned from a two-game absence.

City, playing its fourth match in 11 days, was ahead inside a minute as Sterling met Leroy Sane’s cross with a near-post finish for his 18th goal this season.

Having won 6-0 at Watford in September, City looked on course for another rout in the 13th minute when Watford’s Kabasele sliced an attempted clearance into his own net from Kevin de Bruyne’s cross.

Yet it had to wait 50 minutes to score again as Argentine forward Aguero netted from close-range for his 16th goal of the season.

Andre Gray’s 82nd minute goal for Watford came way too late to avoid a sixth defeat in its last seven league matches.

With Harry Kane only fit enough for a place on the bench after illness, former Swansea striker Llorente made his first league start for Tottenham at the rain-lashed Liberty Stadium.

Llorente marked the occasion with a 12th minute goal, the Spaniard powering home a header from Christian Eriksen’s free-kick despite Swansea’s appeals for offside.

Puddles all over the pitch made it hard for Tottenham to establish its smooth-passing game and Kanewas sent on for Llorente after 68 minutes.

Kane made his presence felt with a perfect pass to Dele Alli and the Tottenham midfielder finished at the second attempt to wrap up the points in the 89th minute.

The results: Premier League: Manchester City 3 (Sterling 1, Kabasele 13-og, Aguero 63) bt Watford 1 (Gray 82); Swansea 0 lost to Tottenham 2 (Llorente 12, Alli 89); Southampton 1 (Long 17) lost to Crystal Palace 2 (McArthur 69, Milivojevic 80); West Ham 2 (Carroll 59, 90+3) bt West Brom 1 (McClean 30).