GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man Utd flop Donny Van De Beek confirms Old Trafford exit

Van de Beek scored twice in 62 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United

Published - July 10, 2024 06:53 pm IST - London

AFP
Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek. File

Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek confirmed on July 10 his troubled four-year spell at Manchester United has “come to an end”.

Van de Beek has endured a dismal time with United after joining from Ajax in 2020 and is reportedly set to join Spanish side Girona.

The 27-year-old struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford following his £34 million ($43 million) move and was twice sent out on loan.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at German club Eintracht Frankfurt and also had a temporary stint with Everton during the 2021-22 campaign.

Van de Beek made 62 appearances in all competitions for United, scoring just twice as he failed to build on the promising reputation he earned at Ajax.

Girona, who will play in next season's Champions League, are believed to be ready to pay around £4 million to sign Van de Beek, who said an emotional farewell to Manchester.

"Dear Manchester United family. Today is a memorable day as my adventure at the club comes to an end," he wrote on Instagram.

"I want to thank you for all your support throughout the years. From the moment we arrived at Manchester United, we felt extremely welcome and we are grateful for that.

"Thank you to everyone at the club for making us feel at home. A special thanks to all the fans that made these years unforgettable.

"Besides the football, the birth of our two children here ensures that Manchester will always have a special place in our hearts. Good luck to everybody, we'll meet again."

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.