Man City’s Foden named Premier League’s best young player for the second season in a row

Manchester City’s 21-year old Phil Foden has been named the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season for the second season in a row. He score 9 goals and assisted 5 in 27 appearances this season. | Photo Credit: @mancity/twitter

May 21, 2022 16:22 IST

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden named Premier League Young Player of the Season; Declan Rice, Mason Mount among those who were in consideration to win award