Man City’s Foden named Premier League’s best young player for the second season in a row

Reuters May 21, 2022 16:22 IST

Reuters May 21, 2022 16:22 IST

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden named Premier League Young Player of the Season; Declan Rice, Mason Mount among those who were in consideration to win award

Manchester City’s 21-year old Phil Foden has been named the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season for the second season in a row. He score 9 goals and assisted 5 in 27 appearances this season. | Photo Credit: @mancity/twitter

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden named Premier League Young Player of the Season; Declan Rice, Mason Mount among those who were in consideration to win award

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been named Premier League Young Player of the Season for the second year in a row, the league announced on Saturday. Foden beat seven others to the award, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, after he received the most combined votes from the public and a Premier League panel. ✨ @PhilFoden ✨



The @premierleague Young Player of the Season! 🙌#ManCitypic.twitter.com/63g2OStTli — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 21, 2022 “I am very proud to have won this award for a second season in a row. There are so many talented young players in the Premier League and it is a real honour to win it again,” said Foden. The 21-year-old has scored nine goals and assisted five more in 27 league appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side this season. City can clinch a fourth league title in five years with a win against Aston Villa on Sunday.



Our code of editorial values