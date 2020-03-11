Football

Man City v Arsenal match postponed after COVID-19 contact

Arsenal's players celebrate a goal during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and West Ham at the Emirates Stadium in London, Saturday, March 7, 2020

Arsenal's players celebrate a goal during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and West Ham at the Emirates Stadium in London, Saturday, March 7, 2020   | Photo Credit: AP

Personnel from Arsenal FC have come into contact with the Olympiacos owner, Evangelos Marinakis, who was tested COVID-19 positive

Manchester City's English Premier League home match against Arsenal on Wednesday has been postponed because players from the London club have had contact with the owner of Greek side Olympiakos, who has contracted the coronavirus.

“Manchester City's Premier League fixture at home to Arsenal has been postponed,” the club said in a statement. “The decision to postpone tonight's game has been taken as a precautionary measure on medical advice, after it emerged that personnel from Arsenal FC have come into contact with the Olympiacos owner, Evangelos Marinakis, who has been named as a positive case of COVID-19.”

Marinakis, who also owns English Championship side Nottingham Forest, said on Tuesday he had contracted the coronavirus.

