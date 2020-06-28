Man City to give Liverpool a guard of honour

Manchester City will form a guard of honour for new Premier League champion Liverpool when the teams meet next Thursday, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

Liverpool took the title City has owned for the last two years this week.

When the league resumed this month, Liverpool’s trip to Etihad Stadium was a potentially decisive game in the title race. But City’s loss at Chelsea put Liverpool mathematically out of reach, and Guardiola feels it would be sporting to pay tribute to the new champ.

“We are going to do the guard of honour, of course. We always receive Liverpool when they come to our house in an incredible way. They cannot complain and of course we are going to do it because they deserve it,” said Guardiola.