ADVERTISEMENT

Man City striker Haaland appears to aggravate ankle injury playing for Norway

November 17, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - OSLO, Norway

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland might have aggravated a left ankle injury while playing for Norway in a friendly match

AP

Norway’s Erling Braut Haaland in action with Faroe Islands’ Bardur a Reynatrod. Photo: NTB via Reuters

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland might have aggravated a left ankle injury while playing for Norway in a friendly match.

Haaland came on as a halftime substitute in a 2-0 win over the Faroe Islands on Thursday and sustained a “little twist in his ankle,” according to Norway team doctor Ola Sand, late in the game.

Haaland played on until the final whistle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sand said Haaland's ankle was a “little bit vulnerable.”

"It really hurts right away, and then it goes away pretty quickly. So we’ll see tomorrow how he is,” Sand told Norwegian TV.

Norway coach Ståle Solbakken said it was an injury Haaland "has had before.”

Haaland came off with an ankle injury in the 6-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Nov. 4. He started in City's next game three days later.

City, the leader, plays second-place Liverpool when the Premier League returns on Nov. 25.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US