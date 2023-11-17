Man City striker Haaland appears to aggravate ankle injury playing for Norway

November 17, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - OSLO, Norway

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland might have aggravated a left ankle injury while playing for Norway in a friendly match.

Haaland came on as a halftime substitute in a 2-0 win over the Faroe Islands on Thursday and sustained a “little twist in his ankle,” according to Norway team doctor Ola Sand, late in the game.

Haaland played on until the final whistle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sand said Haaland's ankle was a “little bit vulnerable.”

"It really hurts right away, and then it goes away pretty quickly. So we’ll see tomorrow how he is,” Sand told Norwegian TV.

Norway coach Ståle Solbakken said it was an injury Haaland "has had before.”

Haaland came off with an ankle injury in the 6-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Nov. 4. He started in City's next game three days later.

City, the leader, plays second-place Liverpool when the Premier League returns on Nov. 25.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT