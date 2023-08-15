ADVERTISEMENT

Man City playmaker De Bruyne out for “three or four months” with hamstring injury, says Guardiola

August 15, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Manchester (England)

Guardiola said it was a “serious” injury and a decision would have to be made about whether De Bruyne requires surgery

AP

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City. File. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be sidelined for “three or four months” because of a recurrence of his hamstring injury, manager Pep Guardiola said Tuesday.

Guardiola said it was a “serious” injury and a decision would have to be made about whether De Bruyne requires surgery.

De Bruyne came off with the injury midway through the first half of City's opening Premier League game, a 3-0 win at Burnley on Friday.

It is the same problem that forced De Bruyne to be substituted during the Champions League final win against Inter Milan in June.

Guardiola was speaking a day before City plays Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup — a match between the winners of last season's Champions League and Europa League.

