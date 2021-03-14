Man City moves closer to title; Chelsea held in top-4 bid

Hat-trick hero: Kelechi Iheanacho scores Leicester’s third against Sheffield United.

London

14 March 2021 22:08 IST

City five wins away from title; Atletico drops points again

Manchester City only needs to win five of its remaining eight games to secure the Premier League trophy.

A 3-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday moved Pep Guardiola’s side 17 points ahead of second-place Manchester United, but having played two games more.

Everton was previously in the title mix but a 2-1 home loss to Burnley was the latest setback in its attempt to make the top four.

Advertising

Advertising

City is set to make it three titles in four seasons by dethroning eighth-place defending champion Liverpool.

“I’m so satisfied,” Guardiola said. “Now we have three weeks I think until the next Premier League game, now we have two ‘finals’ in the Champions League and FA Cup, but the team is ready to try it.”

“It is a big disappointment but what can we do, we can’t give up,” Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said. “We want to still fight for the position in Europe.”

For the second time in a week, Karim Benzema scored in the final minutes as Real Madrid gained ground on Atlético Madrid in the Spanish league title race.

Benzema’s late brace earned Madrid a 2-1 win over Elche on Saturday, cutting into Atlético’s lead at the top after it was held 0-0 at 10-man Getafe.

The results: Premier League: Southampton 1 (Adams 27) lost to Brighton 2 (Dunk 16, Trossard 56).

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Schick 85) lost to Arminia Bielefeld 2 (Doan 17, Okugawa 57).

Saturday: Premier League: Fulham 0 lost to Manchester City 3 (Stones 47, Jesus 56, Aguero 60-pen); Crystal Palace 1 (Milivojevic 37-pen) bt West Brom 0; Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 32) lost to Burnley 2 (Wood 13, McNeil 24).

LaLiga: Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 73, 90+1) bt Elche 1 (Calvo 61); Osasuna 0 drew with Real Valladolid 0; Getafe 0 drew with Atletico Madrid 0.

Serie A: Benevento 1 (Ionita 56) lost to Fiorentina 4 (Vlahovic 8, 26, 45+1, Eysseric 75); Genoa 1 (Pandev 8) drew with Udinese 1 (De Paul 30-pen).

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund 2 (Brandt 54, Moukoko 90+1) bt Hertha Berlin 0.