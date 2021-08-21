Man City cruises past Norwich

Cool finish: Riyad Mahrez scores Manchester City’s fifth goal against Norwich City.



21 August 2021 22:16 IST

Liverpool extends perfect start; Leeds-Everton stalemate

Jack Grealish scored his first goal for Manchester City as the Premier League champion thrashed Norwich 5-0, while title rival Liverpool extended its perfect start with a 2-0 victory against Burnley on Saturday.

Grealish marked his home debut with a close-range effort to double City’s lead in the first half. Tim Krul’s own goal had given City the lead at the Etihad Stadium.

Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez netted in the second half to ensure City bounced back from last weekend’s defeat at Tottenham.

With the injured Kevin De Bruyne absent for City, Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva and Laporte all started amid reports they are looking to leave after growing unhappy with their reduced roles last season.

At Anfield, Liverpool earned a second successive wins thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane, but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was angry with Burnley’s aggressive tackling.

Raphinha’s rocket rescued Leeds in its 2-2 draw against Everton at Elland Road.

Danny Ings scored a spectacular bicycle kick as Aston Villa beat Newcastle 2-0 to claim its first win of the season.

The results: Premier League: Liverpool 2 (Jota 18, Mane 69) bt Burnley 0; Aston Villa 2 (Ings 45+3, El Ghazi 62-pen) bt Newcastle 0; Crystal Palace 0 drew with Brentford 0; Leeds 2 (Klich 41, Raphinha 72) drew with Everton 2 (Calvert-Lewin 30-pen, Gray 50); Manchester City 5 (Krul 7-og, Grealish 22, Laporte 64, Sterling 71, Mahrez 84) bt Norwich 0.

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt 0 drew with Augsburg 0; Freiburg 2 (Grifo 6, Sallai 53) bt Borussia Dortmund 1 (Keitel 59-og); Hertha Berlin 1 (Lukebakio 60-pen) lost to VfL Wolfsburg 2 (Baku 74, Nmecha 88); VfL Bochum 2 (Holtmann 21, Polter 56) bt Mainz 0; Greuther Fuerth 1 (Klos 45)drew with Arminia Bielefeld 1 (Hrgota 50-pen).

On Friday: LaLiga: Real Betis 1 (Juanmi 22) drew with Cadiz 1 (Alvaro Negredo 11-pen).

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig 4 (Szoboszlai 38, 52, Forsberg 46, Silva 65-pen) bt VfB Stuttgart 0.