Man City and Bayern march on relentlessly

On the ball: Defender Benjamin Mendy gets on the scoresheet for Manchester City.

London

04 April 2021 23:12 IST

Flicker of top-four hope for Liverpool after emphatic win over Arsenal

Without all the injuries, perhaps Liverpool would not be surrendering the Premier League title so easily to Manchester City.

Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Arsenal on Saturday was a reminder of the quality that saw the champions still leading the standings in December before imploding. Now it is City 17 points in front of Manchester United after winning 2-0 at Leicester.

It means the win at the Emirates Stadium, secured by Diogo Jota’s double and Mohamed Salah’s strike, only pushed Liverpool up to fifth place.

After not scoring in his opening 39 league games for Manchester City, backup left back Benjamin Mendy has now scored twice in his last six as Pep Guardiola’s side closes in on a third title in four seasons.

Leon Goretzka scored for Bayern Munich to take a giant step toward a record-extending ninth consecutive Bundesliga title with a 1-0 win at Leipzig on Saturday.

Goretzka’s 38th-minute strike was enough for Bayern to move seven points clear of second-place Leipzig with seven games of the season remaining.

The results:

Premier League: Southampton 3 (Armstrong 31, Ings 42, Redmond 66) bt Burnley 2 (Wood 12-pen, Vydra 28); Newcastle 2 (Joelinton 28, Willock 85) drew with Tottenham 2 (Kane 30, 34).

LaLiga: Alaves 1 (Lejeune 86) lost to Celta Vigo 3 (Nolito 8, Aspas 14, Santi Mina 20).

Saturday: Premier League: Leicester 0 lost to Manchester City 2 (Mendy 59, Jesus 74); Arsenal 0 lost to Liverpool 3 (Jota 64, 82, Salah 68).

LaLiga: Osasuna 0 drew with Getafe 0.

Serie A: Torino 2 (Sanabria 27, 46) drew with Juventus 2 (Chiesa 13, Ronaldo 81); Bologna 0 lost to Inter Milan 1 (Lukaku 31).

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig 0 lost to Bayern Munich 1 (Goretzka 38).