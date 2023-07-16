HamberMenu
Maguire reveals he is no longer Manchester United captain after talks with Ten Hag

Harry Maguire is no longer captain of Manchester United following talks with manager Erik ten Hag

July 16, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - MANCHESTER, England

AP
Manchester United’s Harry Maguire. File image. Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Harry Maguire is no longer captain of Manchester United following talks with manager Erik ten Hag.

It was reported earlier this month that Ten Hag was ready to remove Maguire from the role after the England defender’s limited appearances under the Dutchman last season.

Maguire wrote Sunday on Twitter: “After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain.”

“He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt. So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I’ve been wearing the armband.”

The central defender made just eight Premier League starts last season, leading to ongoing speculation over his future at Old Trafford.

“Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it’s been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date," Maguire said.

“I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support.”

In Maguire’s absence from the side last season, Bruno Fernandes was most frequently appointed captain and the Portugal midfielder is expected to be given the permanent role.

Maguire has made over 170 appearances for United since being signed from Leicester for 80 million pounds (now $105 million) in 2019.

The England regular has been linked with a move to West Ham in recent days.

