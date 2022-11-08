Machino replaces injured Nakayama in Japan’s World Cup squad

Japan has drafted in forward Shuto Machino to replace injured defender Yuta Nakayama on its World Cup roster for Qatar

AP
November 08, 2022 22:01 IST

Japan Football announced on November 8, 2022, that they have named forward Shuto Machino (R) to replace injured defender Yuta Nakayama on its World Cup team for Qatar. File. | Photo Credit: AP

Japan has drafted in forward Shuto Machino to replace injured defender Yuta Nakayama on its World Cup roster for Qatar.

Nakayama, who plays for English club Huddersfield, injured his Achilles tendon in a match last week.

The Japan Football Associated announced the replacement Tuesday to its 26-man squad, which was initially announced last week.

Machino plays with Shonan Bellmare in Japan's J League.

Japan plays in Group E and opens against Germany on November 23, faces Costa Rica on November 27 and Spain on December 1. Japan will play a friendly against Canada in Dubai on November 17.

Japan squad

Goalkeepers: Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt, Eiji Kawashima.

Defenders: Miki Yamane, Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Yuto Nagatomo.

Midfielders: Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita, Ao Tanaka, Gaku Shibasaki, Kaoru Mitoma, Daichi Kamada, Ritsu Doan, Junya Ito, Takumi Minamino, Takefusa Kubo, Yuki Soma.

Forwards: Daizen Maeda, Takuma Asano, Ayase Ueda, Shuto Machino

