Lukman performs hat-trick

KOLKATA

16 December 2020 22:44 IST

Real Kashmir rode on Nigerian striker Lukman Adefemi’s hat-trick to trounce Mohammedan Sporting 4-0 and reach the final of the 123rd IFA Shield football tournament at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Wednesday.

George Telegraph rallied to beat United SC 2-1 in the other semifinal at the Kalyani Stadium.

The results:

Real Kashmir 4 (Lukman 59, 66, 87, Mason Robertson 91) bt Mohammedan Sporting 0.

George Telegraph 2 (Saddam Hossain Mondal 78, Stanley Eze 82) bt United SC 1 (Basudeb Mandi 18).