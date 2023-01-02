ADVERTISEMENT

Luis Suarez signs two-year Gremio deal

January 02, 2023 02:02 am | Updated January 01, 2023 10:01 pm IST - Montevideo

Suarez first left Nacional in 2006 for a season at Dutch club FC Groningen before spending four years at Ajax Amsterdam

AFP

Handout picture released by Divulgacao Gremio FBPA on December 31, 2022, showing Uruguayan international striker Luis Suarez posing as he signs a two-year contract with Brazilian football club Gremio, at his Complejo Suarez sports complex in Ciudad de la Costa, Canelones, Uruguay. | Photo Credit: AFP

Uruguayan international striker Luis Suarez has signed a two-year contract with Brazilian club Gremio, the Porto Alegre side announced on Saturday.

The 35-year-old had returned to his boyhood club Nacional last summer, scoring eight goals in 14 matches to help them win the Uruguayan league title.

Suarez played at the World Cup in Qatar without scoring as his country were eliminated in the group stages.

"HE'S AT GREMIO! One of the greatest in the history of Uruguay, Luis Suarez arrives to continue his victorious journey, this time wearing our jersey!" Gremio posted on Twitter.

"Scorer, multi-titled, warrior! Welcome, Luisito!"

The club confirmed that Suarez had signed until December 2024.

Suarez first left Nacional in 2006 for a season at Dutch club FC Groningen before spending four years at Ajax Amsterdam.

He joined the Premier League in 2011 and spent three seasons in Liverpool before moving to Spain where he played for Barcelona from 2014 to 2020 and then Atletico Madrid until the end of last season.

With Barca he won the Champions League in 2015, and La Liga four times. He was again crowned La Liga champion with Atletico in 2021.

Get The Hindu News App on

