Luis Suarez retires from Uruguay national team

Published - September 04, 2024 12:57 pm IST

Suarez has made 142 appearances for Uruguay, is nation’s all-time leading scorer with 69 goals, played in four FIFA World Cups and won the 2011 Copa America title.

Reuters

Luis Suarez speaks at a press conference to announce his retirement from the Uruguayan National team at Estadio Centenario on September 2, 2024 in Montevideo, Uruguay. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Celebrated football striker Luis Suarez is ending his historic run with the Uruguay national team.

The nation's all-time leading scorer with 69 goals, Suarez announced that he will retire from international duties following the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier on Friday (September 6, 2024) against Paraguay in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Suarez on target as Miami fight back in Montreal

"Friday, it's hard to even say it, will be my last game with my country's national team," said Suarez, 37.

"But it's something that I'd been thinking about, analysing. I think it's the right moment because I have my reasons.

File picture of Luis Suarez celebrating a goal for Uruguay during the 2010 World Cup match against Mexico in Rustenburg, South Africa | Photo Credit: AP

"... I'll play with the same hopes I had in my first game in 2007, with the same enthusiasm and the same hopes of that 19-year-old kid. And this old, veteran player with this incredible national team career will give his life on Friday. Why? Because that's how I was taught from the beginning, to give everything for my country."

Suarez has made 142 appearances for Uruguay, playing in four World Cups and winning the 2011 Copa America title.

In his debut MLS campaign, Suarez has posted two consecutive braces and is tied for third in the league with 16 goals through 20 matches for Inter Miami this season.

