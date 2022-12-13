  1. EPaper
Hugo Lloris has backed his Tottenham teammate Harry Kane to bounce back quickly from his Qatar disappointment

December 13, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST

AFP
France’s goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during a press conference in Doha, Qatar.

France’s goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during a press conference in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: AP

Hugo Lloris has revealed he spoke to Harry Kane in the aftermath of the England captain’s crucial World Cup penalty miss against France and has backed his Tottenham teammate to bounce back quickly from his Qatar disappointment.

Kane had already scored one penalty in Saturday’s quarter-final against France goalkeeper Lloris before blazing another late kick over the bar, allowing the holders to beat England 2-1 and advance to the last four at the expense of Gareth Southgate’s side.

ALSO READ
FIFA World Cup 2022 exit leaves Southgate considering England position

“We had a text after the game. It was not easy to find the words straight after and I think he needed some rest,” said Lloris, who has played alongside Kane at Spurs since 2013.

“It is a difficult time obviously for the English national team and for Harry but I think he can be proud of what he has done in this World Cup.

“Top players have missed important penalties in their careers, like Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, like Kylian Mbappe.

“I have no doubt Harry will keep his chin up and he will help Tottenham and the national team to shine.”

The pair will be reunited at their club after the tournament in Qatar with Tottenham’s next Premier League game scheduled for December 26 away against Brentford.

