ADVERTISEMENT

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez gets five-game international ban for brawl with fans after Uruguay’s Copa America exit

Published - August 29, 2024 10:38 am IST

Rodrigo Bentancur, Ronald Araujo, Jose Maria Gimenez and Mathias Olivera are the other Uruguayan players facing suspension

Reuters

File picture of Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez, who has received a five-match suspension. Uruguay players had climbed into the stands and exchanged blows with opposition fans after losing to Colombia in the Copa America semifinal | Photo Credit: AP

Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez has been banned for five international matches while several other players were also suspended for their involvement in clashes with fans following Uruguay's Copa America loss to Colombia in July, South American football's governing body said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodrigo Bentancur was banned for four games, while Ronald Araujo, Jose Maria Gimenez, and Mathias Olivera each received three-game suspensions.

After Colombia sealed a 1-0 victory in the Copa semi-final, Uruguay players climbed into the stands and exchanged blows with opposition fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uruguay captain Gimenez said the players were trying to defend their families.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Uruguay FA was also fined $20,000, and 11 players in total were sanctioned for their involvement in the brawl. Nunez was fined $20,000, Bentancur $16,000, and Araujo, Olivera, and Gimenez $12,000 each.

The players will have to serve their suspensions in Uruguay's next official matches in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

They face Paraguay in Montevideo and Venezuela in Maturin in September; Peru (away) and Ecuador (home) in October; Colombia (home) and Brazil (away) in November. (Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk and Fernando Kallas Editing by Toby Davis)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Uruguay / soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US