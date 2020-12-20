Liverpool routs Palace

Emulating a legend: Messi scores his 643rd for Barcelona to equal Pele’s record of goals for a single club.

LONDON

20 December 2020 03:38 IST

Liverpool ended a three-month wait for an away win in the Premier League in comprehensive fashion with a 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace on Saturday to move six points clear at the top of the table.

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah scored twice at Selhurst Park, while Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson also netted.

The victory puts the Merseysiders on 31 points after 14 games ahead of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, which hosts Leicester City on Sunday. It also ensured Liverpool will lead the league at Christmas for a third successive season.

Advertising

Advertising

Suarez nets two

In LaLiga, Luis Suarez scored twice from close range in a 3-1 victory for Atletico Madrid against Elche.

The results: Premier League: Crystal Palace 0 lost to Liverpool 7 (Minamino 3, Mane 35, Firmino 44, 68, Henderson 52, Salah 81, 84); Southampton 0 lost to Manchester City 1 (Sterling 16).

LaLiga: Atletico Madrid 3 (Suarez 41, 58, Costa 80-pen) bt Elche 1 (Boye 64).