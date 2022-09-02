Liverpool reinforce midfield with Arthur loan from Juventus

British media reported that Liverpool do not have an option to buy the 26-year-old, who has made 63 appearances for Juventus

Reuters
September 02, 2022 02:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Arthur Melo. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool have signed Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Thursday, one hour before the transfer deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

British media reported that Liverpool do not have an option to buy the 26-year-old, who has made 63 appearances for Juve since his move to the Italian club from Barcelona in 2020.

"We talked a lot and our ideas and visions were a good fit so I'm sure it was the right choice," Arthur said in a statement.

"Liverpool have a wonderful history in football. I've played against Liverpool, I know what it feels like to be in the stadium with the fans behind them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was with the opposition and now I'm on the right side so I'm really excited. It's a massive club with a great manager, great players ... it's a dream to be here."

Arthur, who can play in different roles in central midfield and was once hailed as Xavi Hernandez's heir, was sold by Barcelona for 72 million euros ($71.58 million) when they needed to meet their revenue target from player sales.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He arrives at Liverpool who are reeling from an injury crisis with midfielders Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all sidelined.

Liverpool, who are in sixth place with eight points from five games, visit Merseyside rivals Everton on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
soccer
sport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app